Promotions, appointments and mass hiring indicate biometrics growth ahead

Digital identity technology providers are hiring or boosting their leadership ranks to address emerging opportunities. NEC and Veritran have promoted executives within their ranks, while Leidos has selected a new CEO. The OpenID Foundation and Oosto have each appointed new board members, and Thales is planning to hire 12,000 people this year.

NEC India head gets global role

NEC Corporation has appointed Aalok Kumar as its corporate officer, senior VP and head of global smart city business, along with being president and CEO of its India subsidiary.

Kumar brings years of experience in senior leadership roles to the position. He aims to set up a global Smart City Centre of Excellence in India. NEC also says Kumar will continue to solidify NEC’s strategic positioning within the country and build connections with government entities and private companies.

“I look forward to fulfilling the responsibilities that come with this new role and will strive to take NEC to greater heights in close collaboration with the entire team,” says Kumar.

Veritran promotes Greynier Fuentes to VP of sales and digital strategies role

Greynier Fuentes has been appointed VP of sales & digital strategies at biometric onboarding provider Veritran.

He will identify sales opportunities to generate revenue and oversee the U.S. and Canadian sales teams. Fuentes brings over two decades of experience in information technology, software, banking and fintech. He also has expertise in digital security, emergency management technology and cybersecurity.

Fuentes has served Veritran as VP of digital solutions.

“I look forward to defining the company’s strategic vision as we empower financial institutions to adopt digital solutions and drive organization-wide transformation,” says Fuentes.

Leidos selects Tom Bells as successor to outgoing CEO Roger Krones

Leidos, a Fortune 500 tech and engineering company, has chosen Tom Bell to succeed Roger Krone as CEO beginning in 2023.

Leidos says Krone will remain an advisor through July this year to facilitate a smooth leadership transition. Bell most recently served as senior vice president of global sales and marketing for defense, space and security of The Boeing Company.

“His deep understanding of many of our customers will facilitate a smooth transition,” says Bob Shapard, the lead director of Leidos’ board.

OpenID Foundation announces 2023 board of directors election results

Gail Hodges, the executive director of the OpenID Foundation, recently announced the 2023 board of directors election results.

Dima Postnikov was elected as the corporate representative, while Nat Sakimura and John Bradley were re-elected as community member representatives. Meanwhile, George Fletcher will continue his two-year term where he contributes as a member of the executive committee, task force and board of directors.

Oosto appoints Shira Fayans Birenbaum as an independent board member

Oosto has announced the addition of Shira Fayans Birenbaum as an independent board member.

Oosto notes Fayans brings experience in digital transformation, strategic change, innovation, marketing, recruitment and culture to the board of directors.

Shira holds an MBA and BA from Tel Aviv University and has served on multiple boards of directors in private and publicly traded companies. She previously held executive positions at Microsoft Israel, Cympire Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers and Orange Israel.

“We are confident that with her record of accomplishments both as a senior executive at Microsoft Israel and as a seasoned corporate leader, Shira will be a valuable contributor to the Oosto Board,” says Avi Golan, Oosto’s CEO.

Thales recruits 12,000 new staff in France as demand rises

Meanwhile, Thales plans to hire 12,000 new staff this year due to increased demand across its product range, including biometrics.

CEO Patrice Caine told the French weekly, Le Journal du Dimanche, that all activities, including defense and security, aeronautics and space, identity and digital security within the firm, are experiencing growth. She also recently met with Ukraine’s defense minister to deliver the Ground Master 200 radar air defense system in May.

Shares of Thales have risen nearly 60 percent since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. President Emmanuel Macron has also announced an increase in French military spending from 2024 to 2030 to 413 billion euros, up from 295 billion euros between 2019 and 2025.

The company’s broad portfolio also includes technologies for interoperable mobile driver’s licenses and digital identity tools, which passed a test in Australia based on ISO standards earlier this year.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Leidos | NEC | NEC Technologies India | Oosto | OpenID Foundation | Thales | VeriTran