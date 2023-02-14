Strata launches no-code solution for passwordless authentication

Identity orchestration firm Strata Identity has introduced new “recipes” to aid companies in deploying passwordless authentication to any application without rewriting their code.

Part of Strata’s Maverics multi-cloud digital identity orchestration platform, the new recipes support several passwordless and biometric FIDO2-compliant vendors such as Hypr and Yubico.

“Passwordless is the future, but most enterprise applications must be rewritten to accept modern identity protocols required to deploy Hypr and other leading passwordless solutions,” comments Strata CEO Eric Olden.

“The Maverics identity orchestration platform creates an identity fabric that eliminates the need to rewrite applications, while our passwordless recipes automate the deployment of any combination of identity services and providers.”

From a technical standpoint, this is achieved through an identity orchestration abstraction layer (which the company refers to as identity fabric). The layer sits on top of a different identity and access management (IAM) system and provides a unified interface for managing and orchestrating identity-related tasks.

In other words, the layer abstracts the underlying IAM system’s complexities and presents a simplified, standardized application programming interface (API) that other programs can use to authenticate and authorize users.

Strata adds that Maverics enables administrators to enforce temporary or permanent conditional access based on various factors, including geography, job role, and department, among others. The solution also supports reversible changes and concurrent authentication services.

Strata is presenting the new solution in a webinar Tuesday. More information about the event is available at this link.

The company’s orchestration recipes come weeks after Strata announced it closed a $26 million series B investment round led by Telstra Ventures.

Article Topics

authorization | digital identity | FIDO2 | identity access management (IAM) | identity fabric | identity orchestration | passwordless authentication | Strata Identity