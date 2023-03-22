Here in my car, I can listen to you: voice assistants make noise in the automotive sector

A world in which people talk to their cars is getting ever closer, as automakers and artificial intelligence (AI) firms work on biometric engines to power voice assistants capable of providing entertainment and making commercial transactions.

Voice biometrics hit the high notes

Biometric software maker Cerence Inc., which specializes in AI-assisted access for automobiles and mobile use cases, has announced an updated biometrics engine for its Assistant product. The company claims it improves the accuracy of its voice ID and driver profile software to improve the security and personalization of interactions with Assistant.

A notable feature is the integration of multimodal biometrics, which enables the car to do things such as recognize a person after hearing their voice once; authenticate them outside the car; provide context-based biometric modalities and additional authentication for sensitive tasks. Voice biometrics will also be used for commercial transactions like ordering food on the road.

General motormouths

As the buzz around car systems builds, General Motors cars could be among the chattiest of the first wave. GM is developing an AI assistant using Open AI’s white-hot ChatGPT bot.

As reported in Semafor, Scott Miller, GM’s vice president for software-defined vehicles and operating systems, said the in-car chatbot will use Microsoft’s Azure cloud service, which has exclusive access to OpenAI’s language learning model. He described how a vehicle might explain to its driver how to change a tire or help make a repair appointment.

The version of ChatGPT deployed in GM’s system will be customized for cars and be branded under an undisclosed name.

GM makes the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC brands. It also has a partnership with Microsoft on a project to develop autonomous vehicles.

Safety, fun and payments undergird strategic partnerships

Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant have eased United States consumers deeper into life with software helpers. According to a study by Pymnts, half of U.S. customers have integrated at least one digital assistant, into their daily lives. The market is ripe for a hands-free, biometric interface that can minimize distractions that the code can present.

Automakers have watched Tesla and other newcomers enter the car market, or try. So, as digital integration continues apace, it is no surprise that a legacy brand like Mercedes-Benz is joining with Google on a strategic partnership focused on navigation and entertainment interfaces that lead to Google’s Maps and YouTube.

Mercedes is an early adopter of technology that combines natural language processing with commerce. In Germany, some drivers can purchase services and products through an integration of Mercedes’ pay+ with the carmaker’s voice assistant.

