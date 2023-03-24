Incode deals expand presence in EMEA, New Zealand

Incode has announced a series of partnerships further expanding the reach of its biometrics and identity verification technologies geographically.

Austria-based Advanced Living Technologies (ALTec) and sister company at-visions will use Incode’s omnichannel identity verification and biometric authentication for age verification, KYC compliance and reusable identity within the gaming and hospitality sectors. Incode’s liveness detection, automation and watchlist features made it stand out to ALTec, according to the announcement.

ALTec provides an identity product called SONIO to the gaming industry, while at-vision supplies IP streaming technologies to the hospitality industry.

“While we’re continuously reminded of both the risks associated with human-in-the-loop verification and how AI/ML helps reduce bias, inaccuracies, and inefficiencies, legacy providers are also challenged to move away from slow, physical commerce and shift to seamless, touchless transactions,” says Ricardo Amper, CEO and founder of Incode, in the announcement. “ALTec and at-visions share Incode’s commitment to One Identity Everywhere and this partnership of guest-facing technologies and unrivaled track record in identity systems with ongoing and rigorous certifications completely transforms the customer journey. The ability to offer our identity solutions to at-visions’ robust customer base will enable innovation in time-tested industries and, ultimately, a reimagining of the trust between hotel guests, gamers, and the organizations that serve them.”

While this integration adds Incode customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, the company has also formed a reseller agreement with Infolog to deliver its technology in New Zealand.

The deal, reported by New Zealand Reseller News, will start by targeting the public sector, with a plan to begin selling to all customers in the months ahead.

Incode launched in the ANZ region late last year.

Fan ID showing potential in rookie season

It has also been a year since Incode’s Fan ID was launched to prevent a repeat of a violent riot by attendees of a Mexican pro soccer match. The app was first used at at the Clausura 2023 tournament, and in its first half-season being trialled, has shown enough promise that it should be made mandatory, the company says in a blog post.

Fan ID is currently optional, with users taking a selfie for ID verification, and having their face biometrics matched on entry to the stadium.

The use of facial recognition on security cameras in Mexican soccer stadiums was reduced following a decision last August.

The app can help authorities hold violent fans to account, Incode argues, and potentially even support criminal prosecutions.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | digital identity | gaming | hospitality | identity verification | Incode | KYC | selfie biometrics