Pimloc unveils Australian video anonymization integration, North American expansion

Pimloc has announced the first major deployment of its automated video redaction API in Australia, through a deal with body-camera provider m-View Live Video.

The Secure Redact video privacy and analytics platform has been integrated with digital evidence management systems and body-cams to remove all personally identifiable information from stored and live video. This helps with anonymization for incident reports and data subject access requests, according to the announcement. The partnership is intended to ensure compliance with Australia’s GIPA Act and Privacy Act for agents in the country’s public safety sector.

“We have long been looking for a partner to help us deliver best in class service to state public safety employees and Australian citizens, while remaining compliant to data privacy and security regulations,” says m-View CEO Matt Cameron, praising Pimloc. “They take their understanding of technology and regulation to an almost obsessive level, which gives us total confidence in both the tools that they have and the belief that we’re always one step ahead of emerging regulations. Importantly, Pimloc’s world-leading technology works in a way which is easily integrated to our video management systems, meaning we can deliver this at scale; saving thousands of man hours and keeping people safe, faster.”

Pimloc launched the CloudConnect API for secure cloud storage of video footage just weeks ago.

Pimloc appoints VP of US Sales

Tom Fashola has been appointed as Pimloc’s first sales executive in North America with the responsibility, among other things, to expand the company’s AI-based data protection solution in that region.

Going by an announcement, Fashola will also work to ensure the launch and scaling of the British privacy technology company’s solution in the United States. He will also help customers there, through the use of the solution, to remain compliant with federal and local policies surrounding video footage that includes PII.

Fashola comes in with experience having worked for cloud systems integration company ClearScale where he managed its partnership with Amazon Web Services across go-to-market and service integration strategies to help drive ARR growth by establishing and maintaining preferred relationships with partner managers, the field organisation and relevant service teams.

Commenting on the appointment, Pimloc Founder and CEO Simon Randall says: “In a world flooded with data, privacy and compliance have never been more important for global organisations, and for the public. That’s why I’m thrilled to welcome Tom, who will revolutionise the way organisations in North America approach video – helping to realise the potential of visual data for analytics whilst simultaneously adhering to international data compliance and prioritising privacy.”

With files from Ayang Macdonald.

Article Topics

body cam | data protection | law enforcement | Pimloc | redaction | Secure Redact | VAR | video analytics