Digital identity company Intellicheck eyes Europe after ensuring GDPR compliance

U.S. digital identity company Intellicheck announced it has opened its path to the European market after determining its technology meets the requirements set by the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.

Intellicheck currently provides identity authentication and threat identification solutions for customers primarily in the United States, including financial institutions, retailers, law enforcement, and others. One of its major clients is Yahoo for which it provides identity verification for AOL.

In March, the company announced that its revenues for 2022 declined by 3 percent to just under $16 million but highlighted gains in revenues from its digital identity technologies and SaaS revenue. Compliance with GDPR offers an opportunity for the company to enter the EU, according to Intellicheck’s CEO Bryan Lewis.

“Achieving GDPR certification reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to the most rigorous

standards of data privacy and security,” Lewis says in a press release. “In achieving this milestone, we now have the opportunity to enter European markets at a critical time when consumer and business concerns over the devastating consequences of identity theft and fraud are at an all-time high as incidents continue to climb at a record-setting pace.”

Intellicheck’s products include KYC, fraud, and age verification while its solutions are being used through mobile devices and point-of-sale scanners at brick-and-mortar locations at more than 30,000 retail locations across North America, the company said. One of its recent deals was concluded in March with auto dealership DealerShop to offer fraud protection and digital identity checks.

