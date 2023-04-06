Document photos most common attack type; ID liveness detection choices expand

Photos of ID documents taken on another device than that used in identity verification were used in 37 percent of fraud attempts observed by Ondato for its new ‘Identity Fraud Report 2023.’

Including printed documents, ID document presentation attacks were more than twice as common as non-matching faces (19 percent) and document manipulation (18 percent) in fraud attempts against Ondato clients in 2022. Known fraudsters made 3 percent of attempts.

The 18-page report notes the superior effectiveness of AI in catching fraudulent documents, compared to human examination.

The most common nationality of ID documents used in fraud attempts is Mexican, according to the report. Just over half of observed incidents involved ID cards (52 percent), far more than driver’s licenses (29 percent) or passports (18 percent).

AuthenticID adds document liveness detection to IDV suite

ID proofing firm AuthenticID has developed an ID document liveness detection feature to its identity verification technology to catch document spoofing fraud, according to a company announcement.

Powered by AI and computer vision, the document liveness detector will help distinguish between digital images presented on a computer, phone, or other device, and an actual document in order to prevent screen replay attacks.

The company says the liveness detector can spot a fraud attempt in milliseconds for all identity document types and geographies with no additional friction to the user. It is designed with the ability to analyze hundreds of data points and trace evidence that could escape human detection to ensure the uploaded document is live.

“Document verification has been a critical part of customer onboarding, especially as more customers digitally onboard,” says Shawn Firminger, SVP of product for AuthenticID. “Unsurprisingly, more bad actors are using document spoofing and many onboarding and identity verification systems have difficulty detecting these spoofs. AuthenticID’s document liveness detector was developed to meet this increasing fraud threat.”

Unveiled as part of AuthenticID’s complete ID verification suite, the liveness detector will provide an additional layer of security for customers in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, government and telcos, according to the announcement.

AuthenticID in February announced it joined the FIDO Alliance.

