AuthenticID, Bitwarden, Socure get closer in FIDO

The FIDO Alliance has gotten a bit broader and a little deeper.

ID proofing provider AuthenticID has joined the passwordless-authentication standards organization and password manager Bitwarden has bumped up its participation in the group.

In a prepared statement, AuthenticID CEO Reed Taussig said, “The FIDO Alliance‘s efforts to shape the future of privacy and develop standards that promote fast, secure logins are part of AuthenticID’s core values and will ensure we can further optimize our products for our customers and end users.”

Also joining this week is biometric ID verification provider Socure. In announcing its membership, the company said it is “committed to advancing identity verification standards” for verification and fraud prevention.

Bitwarden has decided to upgrade its membership to sponsor level to play a bigger role in directing the alliance’s work on specifications.

Bitwarden is following in the footsteps of Apple, Google and Microsoft, all of which last spring said they were expanding their support for the FIDO Alliance. In May, the trio said they were stepping more fully behind a sign-in passwordless standard written by the alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium.

