FB pixel

Kenya’s EU ambassador says biometric technology can help troubled Kenya Airways

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
Kenya’s EU ambassador says biometric technology can help troubled Kenya Airways
 

Kenya’s ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, Bitange Ndemo, says that technologies such as artificial intelligence, including facial recognition and fingerprint biometrics, could help solve problems facing the country’s national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ).

He urged the company to invest in AI solutions that could improve its safety, efficiency, and customer experience, including chatbots, data-driven personalization and more.

“For example, biometric facial recognition and fingerprint scanning technologies streamline check-in and boarding processes,” Ndemo writes in a column published by Business Daily Africa.

Airlines and airports worldwide have been expanding the use of face biometrics at a fast pace. Airports in the U.S., Vietnam, Kazakhstan and India have all introduced new projects for digital ID verification and authentication during the past several weeks.

African countries are no exception, with the Nigerian government in talks with the Japanese NEC Corporation to deploy facial recognition technology at some of the country’s airports, starting with Abuja and Lagos. Kenya has already implemented a facial recognition system supplied by NEC in at least one of its airports.

Other air carriers are pitching more outlandish solutions for airport security. European short-haul carrier EasyJet recently released a report saying that in the future, biometric heartbeats could replace traditional paper passports for more efficient security.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

The ID16.9 Podcast

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics