Self-sovereign onboarding and login system developed by Iota Foundation and walt.id

The Iota Foundation has partnered with walt.id, which bills itself as a provider of identity and NFT infrastructure for developers, to launch a new solution that they say brings privacy protection and self-sovereign identity to identity and access management.

The new Login with Iota is an onboarding solution for Web2 and Web3, according to a blog post.

Iota notes the increased traction SSI is getting in government projects in the EU in the post, and its request for proposals a year ago for companies to join it in incorporating SSI into IAM.

Walt.id was awarded the project last June, and developed the IDP Kit as an identity provider compliant with OpenID Connect to enable the use of Verified Credentials with legacy IAM solutions. It provides an implementation of the Iota Identity Framework in its Wallet Kit and SSI Kit for developers to build applications enabled for the Self-Issued OpenID Connect Protocol (SIOP). Developers can create and register a Decentralized Identifier (DID) on the Iota Network, and then issue and verify VCs based on an Iota identity, the post says.

Users can issue VCs for access management, verify them against dynamic policies, and build identity wallets to store and manage them.

The partners have released a demo video for Web3 applications of Login With Iota, and documentation for Web2 apps.

The Iota Foundation also partnered with Zebra Technologies on an SDK for decentralized digital identity apps last year.

decentralized identifiers (DIDs) | digital identity | identity access management (IAM) | IOTA Foundation | onboarding | self-sovereign identity | verifiable credentials | walt.id