Launch of NFID Foundation puts focus on SSI in the security industry

Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) has a new advocacy group, with the launch of the NFID Foundation, a non-profit consortium that promotes SSI within the security industry. A press release from ZKTeco says a diverse array of founding members came together for the initiative, including representatives from companies in the semiconductor, physical access control, biometrics, and lock manufacturing sectors. The stated goal is to “revolutionize the ways we perceive and manage digital identities,” in part by establishing and maintaining a verifiable data registry tailored for the security industry and to facilitate the broad adoption and standardization of SSI.

In enabling decentralized, SSI-style credentials that avoid the need for a company-held database, NFID helps organizations navigate data privacy laws and reduce cost and regulatory risk. With a membership that includes ZKTeco, Tech5, LEGIC, PassiveBolta and many others, the organization positions as working in the wake of SSI identity standards bodies such as W3C, DIF, ToIP and the OpenWallet Foundation.

“We at Tech5 are thrilled to be a part of the NFID Foundation, as it enables us to create an all-inclusive digital ID ecosystem,” says Rahul Parthe, Chairman and CTO at Tech5. “The widespread adoption of digital IDs is essential, and having a platform that bridges the gap between physical and logical access makes it possible. We will collaborate closely with NFID to unlock its potential in the civil ID industry and beyond.”

Zachary Klares, VP at PDQ, an IT security firm and founding member, says the NFID Foundation’s launch sets “a new standard in digital identity management.” Founding members are extending an enthusiastic invitation to companies in the security industry to join the Foundation, with benefits that include access to exclusive resources, tools, and certifications; collaboration on standardization; and the NFID Blockchain itself. A launch event on April 2 is open to all security industry professionals; more info can be found on the NFID Foundation’s website.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | NFID Foundation | self-sovereign identity | standards