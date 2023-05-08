Telpo gains Indonesia trademark to set up next step of international expansion

Telpo has completed registration of a trademark in Indonesia to give customers in the market assurance confidence in the authenticity of its biometrics and smart payments products and improve brand recognition.

Indonesia is one of China’s highest-volume trade partners, with $136 billion in bilateral trade in 2022, and is also one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

The company says Indonesia is a market with huge potential, and it already has strong cooperative relationships with customers in the country.

Telpo has previously registered trademarks in major overseas markets like Brazil and Nigeria. The company has an office in India, branches in Hong Kong, Nigeria, the U.S. and Sri Lanka, and 28 overseas centers, and says it will continue speeding up its overseas expansion.

In Indonesia, Telpo sees its M1 mobile POS terminal as a strong fit for food delivery businesses. The TPS900 EFT POS is proposed as a suitable option for tourist attractions and other businesses to accept digital payments.

Telpo recently expanded the options for its S8 tablet by adding large-area FAP60 fingerprint biometric scanning.

Article Topics

biometrics | China | Indonesia | payments | Telpo | trademark