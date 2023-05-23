US gov’t opens next track for evaluating ID authentication apps

The second track of the U.S. Homeland Security Department’s remote ID validation demo is on.

Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate is hosting the identity authentication challenge.

Track 2 will examine how good software is spotting imposters among selfies and images of identification documents. The first track, now closed, evaluated how well software is at authenticating identity documents.

The formal name of the challenge is the Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration, and the directorate is working with other agencies on it, including the Transportation Security Administration, Homeland Security Investigations Forensic Lab and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The directorate has created an instruction page would would-be applicants here. To register for a June 5 online meeting about the track, email can be sent here.

