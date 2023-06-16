Shufti Pro wins new IDV customer and security control certification

Hong Kong-based, parking space-focused online property agent Carparkhub has selected Shufti Pro to provide identity verification with the intention of making transactions seamless and secure for clients.

Carparkhub is integrating Shufti Pro’s ID document scanning and selfie biometrics service into its platform to verify the identities of buyers and sellers. This will mitigate fraud risks like identity theft and money laundering, according to the companies.

“As a trailblazer in the pure online property agent industry, the services offered by Shufti Pro are indispensable to our business,” says Carparkhub Founder Rico Chan. “By seamlessly integrating Shufti Pro’s advanced ID document and facial verification process into our web application, we ensure that we comply with local regulatory requirements and provide our users with the confidence that their counterparties are genuinely verified. This trust and reliability among our users are the backbones of our business.”

Shufti Pro has also certified for SOC 2 Type II internal controls for security in an independent audit by Insight Assurance.

System and Organization Controls set criteria for managing and safeguarding confidential data, like biometrics.

The company also recently achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification in recognition of its secure business environment, and also launched a bug bounty to identify vulnerabilities proactively.

“We are honoured to receive SOC 2 certificate demonstrating our continuous commitment to safeguarding customers’ data,” says Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro. “This certificate has strengthened our determination to maintain a customer-first approach in our identity verification solutions.”

