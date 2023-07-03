FB pixel

Balkans see rise in cyberattacks as more systems use biometrics and digital ID: Report

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Balkans see rise in cyberattacks as more systems use biometrics and digital ID: Report
 

The Balkans is experiencing a surge in cyberattacks against public and private organizations just as the region is embracing biometrics and digital identity raising questions about the protection of biometric data, new research from the Balkan Investigative Journalism Network (BIRN) has shown.

The organization mapped 40 incidents that resulted in significant data breaches and compromised large amounts of data between 2020 and 2023, covering countries such as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Serbia. The attacks include ransomware, phishing, data hacking and other cyber attacks against the public sector, banks and individuals.

The cyber intrusions have raised concern about data privacy, including biometric data. The region has been increasingly relying on biometrics and digital identity in online banking, e-government services and border control. Among the 40 listed cases, however, none seem to be connected to biometric data, although in many incidents it is not clear which data was breached or compromised. The data potentially compromised does include unique identification numbers.

Among the problems in fighting the onslaught of cybercrime has been poor public awareness, inadequate cybersecurity policies and limited regional collaboration, the report concludes.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics