Happy with results, ID.me and Sterling extend digital identity deal by 5 years

A pair of ID services companies say they have extended their product-development agreement until 2028.

ID.me and Sterling Check say that, beginning in January 2021, they funded a joint development collaboration resulting in the only identity-first pre-employment screening and hiring software. The screening includes checks against the user’s device, government-issued ID documents, and face biometrics.

ID.me makes a digital ID wallet executives say is used by 100 million people to interact and transact with 30 U.S. states, 14 federal agencies and 500 well-known retailers.

Sterling performs background and ID services.

The partners plan to develop new products to protect companies against interview fraud and make I-9 document verification more efficient.

Their screening product was the first omnichannel solution to earn Kantara’s Identity Assurance Level 2 Trustmark, the pair have said in a joint statement, for meeting the digital identity guidelines created by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Article Topics

background checks | biometrics | document verification | face biometrics | ID.me | identity verification | Sterling Check