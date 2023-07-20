FB pixel

Happy with results, ID.me and Sterling extend digital identity deal by 5 years

| Jim Nash
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Happy with results, ID.me and Sterling extend digital identity deal by 5 years
 

A pair of ID services companies say they have extended their product-development agreement until 2028.

ID.me and Sterling Check say that, beginning in January 2021, they funded a joint development collaboration resulting in the only identity-first pre-employment screening and hiring software. The screening includes checks against the user’s device, government-issued ID documents, and face biometrics.

ID.me makes a digital ID wallet executives say is used by 100 million people to interact and transact with 30 U.S. states, 14 federal agencies and 500 well-known retailers.

Sterling performs background and ID services.

The partners plan to develop new products to protect companies against interview fraud and make I-9 document verification more efficient.

Their screening product was the first omnichannel solution to earn Kantara’s Identity Assurance Level 2 Trustmark, the pair have said in a joint statement, for meeting the digital identity guidelines created by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics