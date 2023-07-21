iBeta white paper explains benefits of ad hoc biometrics testing

Standardized independent testing is the best way for biometrics developers to prove their claims about the technology they build, but it is simply not available for many working with emerging technologies or specialized projects.

The best course of action for those developers, according to a new report from iBeta Quality Assurance, is ad hoc testing by a lab that is qualified to perform standards-based evaluations.

The recommendation and its implications are explained in iBeta’s new white paper, “Biometric Ad Hoc Testing: When the Standards Don’t Meet Your Goals.” The white paper is free to Biometric Update readers, with registration.

Testing to a recognized international biometrics standard like those established by ISO/IEC, Google Android, or FIDO is preferable in many cases, but if the application the technology is being used in is too removed from the applications the standard was built for, the evaluation will be less useful.

Ad hoc testing can evaluate presentation attack detection or biometric performance, and even both simultaneously.

The paper delves into the benefits of testing, even in the absence of an established standard, in terms of real-world relevance, flexibility, customization and more. It also provides an example of an ad hoc test scenario.

Colorado-based iBeta has performed numerous tests to the ISO/IEC PAD standard, both Level 1 and Level 2.

