VisionLabs introduces anti-deepfake tech, clinches deal for govt biometric system

Facial recognition technology provider VisionLabs has introduced its deepfake detection technology with claims that its algorithm’s accuracy rate reaches between 92 and 100 percent, comparable to some of the best in the world.

The product can be used across digital services such as remote biometric authentication and certification as well as remote court hearings. The Russian-founded company with headquarters in Amsterdam says that the deepfake detector can also be applied to flag fake content in videos published on social networks and media outlets and confirm the identity of speakers at online events.

The technology shows a 96.2 percent accuracy in detecting the most common types of fakes, the company said in a statement published last week. Alongside VisionLab’s liveness detection technology, it provides protection for biometric systems against spoofing.

“A large number of free or inexpensive services for generating contact have appeared recently which makes deepfake protection technologies increasingly relevant,” says VisonLabs CEO Dmitry Markov. “We see a lot of prospects in developing them, within the next couple of years deepfake detection systems will appear in commercial operations of companies from all kinds of areas – from media groups to financial organizations.”

VisionLabs will provide tech for Russia’s unified biometric system

VisionLabs already has a buyer for its anti-deepfake tech. In June, VisionLabs announced it will be cooperating with the Russian government on developing technology for the country’s unified biometrics system (UBS).

The computer vision firm signed an agreement with the Center for Biometric Technologies, the system’s operator founded by state telecommunications giant Rostelecom, the Ministry of Digital Development and the Central Bank. Among the key solutions provided by VisionLabs will be protection against deepfakes, facial identification as well as biometric access control systems.

The national digital platform will allow each citizen to remotely identify themselves and access digital services with the help of biometrics. The legal framework for managing biometric data using the unified biometrics system (UBS) was adopted by the lower house of Russia’s federal parliament, the State Duma, in December 2022.

VisionLabs has attracted attention this year after being named as one of the suppliers of technology used by Moscow city authorities to preventatively detain critics of the government. In February, VisionLabs was added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List for acting contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.

This hasn’t stopped it from seeking international deals. In May, the company clinched an agreement with Oman’s payment provider Thawani for its facial recognition payment solution FacePay. The company has also entered the Vietnamese and Indian markets.

