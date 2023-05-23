VisionLabs makes retail deal in Oman, deploys AI checkpoint system with Sberbank

Russian-founded and Netherlands-headquartered facial recognition company VisionLabs is seeking out new international deals, this time in Oman where it will be deploying its facial recognition payment solution.

VisionLabs will be bringing its FacePay terminals to Oman with local payments provider Thawani Technologies. Its first demonstration, however, will be in Dubai at the Seamless Middle East 2023 exhibition this week. Visitors will get a chance to pay for coffee drinks and presents using the Thawani Wallet through facial recognition instead of payment cards, the two companies said in a release.

“Multiple pilots for face payments happen now around the world, familiarising people with this innovative payment method and building trust in it,”, says Anton Nazarkin, global business development director of VisionLabs.

The company has also recently entered the Vietnamese and Indian markets, focusing itself on Asia amid increasing scrutiny against Russian firms following the war in Ukraine. In February, VisionLabs was added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List for acting contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.

VisionLabs says that its FacePay technology, which includes a facial recognition terminal and AI backend software has an accuracy rate of more than 99 percent.

VisionLabs deploys AI checkpoint system with Sberbank

The company also announced last week that it has deployed a new mobile biometric access control system based on artificial intelligence with Russian tech and finance giant Sberbank.

The AI checkpoint system is designed for use on construction sites and has been installed by real estate developers Enko and Inko I K in the Siberian Tyumen region of Russia, the company said according to a now-deleted report by Tadviser.

The system uses VisionLabs’ Luna biometric platform for face recognition which helps keep out outsiders and keep time records. Sberbank’s role, on the other hand, was to improve production and business processes. The two companies worked with Tekhpromaudit to create a gearbox that is adapted to difficult conditions and equipped with an internal power supply lasting a minimum of 4 hours.

“The distribution of facilities, the large number of subcontractors and the high influence of the human factor when manually checking passes by a security officer – all this make the process of recording working time at construction sites difficult and opaque, says Ilya Romanov, commercial director of VisionLabs. “Developed jointly with partners, the mobile checkpoint allows you to automate this process and maintain accurate statistics.”

