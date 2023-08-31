ComplyCube addresses data privacy with PII redaction tool

ComplyCube, a global identity verification platform, has enhanced its identity document check solution with automated field redaction capabilities. This feature systematically masks sensitive personal identifiable information (PII) fields to assist businesses with global data privacy regulations compliance while maintaining a low-friction user experience.

A digital trend reporting site, Gitnux, recently stated, “More than 120 countries have enacted, or are in the process of enacting data protection laws. In addition, according to a survey by Deloitte, 71 percent of organizations anticipate that data protection regulations will become stricter within the next 12 months.” Given the escalating requirements surrounding sensitive data, organizations need to embrace advanced methods like redaction to balance full compliance requirements with minimized onboarding friction.

When a business is onboarding customers, the process can be slow if users must manually hide sensitive identifiers. To make things easier, ComplyCube’s AI-powered platform automatically removes sensitive fields from documents, such as QR codes, visual and text elements, and barcodes, saving time for the customer. Examples of PII that can be redacted include, but are not limited to, the Dutch Citizen Service Number, Singaporean National Registration Identity Card Number, and the Korean Resident Registration Number.

Document fields that undergo redaction in document snapshots include visual inspection zones, machine-readable zones, and barcodes. For more granular data controls, businesses can customize their field masking policies. During document check processing, any redacted text will be blurred out from the images across the API, Web Portal, and reports.

ComplyCube’s CTO, Mohamed Alsalehi, states that sensitive data is neither stored nor processed by ComplyCube.

“Catering to our clients’ diverse needs is paramount,” states Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube. “Our premium and enterprise plans offer enhanced customization options, empowering subscribers to seamlessly integrate additional fields into their redaction policy. Our dedicated support and account management teams stand ready to assist in tailoring these strategies, ensuring compliance remains both robust and flexible.”

ComplyCube’s document checks update follows the recent ID document liveness enhancement designed to combat presentation attacks such as screen replays and spoofs. This marks another step in their commitment to bolstering user privacy and efficiency.

