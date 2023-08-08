ComplyCube integrates ID document liveness detection to boost fraud protection

Biometric liveness detection has been added to ComplyCube’s document authentication software platform for know your customer checks and identity verification to thwart screen replay attacks, the company has announced.

There is an identity theft incident in the United States every 22 seconds, according to the National Council on Identity Theft Protection, many of them carried out by attackers presenting ID documents on monitors or mobile device screens, in some cases altered with the help of AI tools. The company’s presentation attack detection (PAD) layer provides security against these attacks, as well as fraud attempts with 3D masks and other artifacts, for its active or passive selfie biometrics checks.

The addition of “document liveness detection” is now integrated with ComplyCube’s Document Checking Service across various channels.

“For years, we’ve been researching, building, and deploying AI models to detect the presence of customers in photos and video accurately and indiscriminately. This has helped establish us as a leading liveness detection service provider, heavily relied upon by some of the largest organizations in the world,” says Harry Varatharasan, chief data scientist of ComplyCube. “We have now extended our proven technology to detect liveness on ID documents, boosting the unrivaled identity assurance level our award-winning platform already provides.”

ComplyCube CTO Mohamed Alsalehi adds that while some competitors market liveness detection for the selfie component of the identity verification process, they fall short on verifying the legitimacy of ID documents.

The company also launched a global partnership program just weeks ago.

