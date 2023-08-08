FB pixel

Nigeria’s INEC to deploy 11K biometric voter devices for November governorship polls

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Elections  |  ID for All
Nigeria’s INEC to deploy 11K biometric voter devices for November governorship polls
 

The Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) will deploy 11,355 biometrics-based Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines for three governorship elections in the country by the end of the year.

Daily newspaper Punch reports, citing an unnamed official within INEC, that the deployment will be done for the November 11 elections in the States of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi.

The outlet quotes the official as saying that 2,400 BVAS devices will be deployed in Bayelsa, 5,079 in Imo, and 3,876 in Kogi. The number of devices to be deployed is more than the number of polling stations in those states, understandably as a precautionary measure to handle any likely glitches during the voter accreditation process.

INEC introduced the biometric devices during the general elections of February and March with the federal government later insisting that it enhanced the transparency of the polls.

It suffered glitches notwithstanding, but the BVAS machines were used as evidence by different parties during post-election litigations.

Yiaga Africa, a civil society organization which observed the general elections in Nigeria, recently noted in its report that the introduction of the BVAS was the right step in the right direction, but administrative and legislative measures should be taken in the future to ensure that the deployment of such technologies meet certain key integrity and reliability standards.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

DIGITAL IDENTITY PROJECTS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS