Persona biometrics for random spot checks in UK scooter-service trial

The UK city of Birmingham’s new electric scooter contractor uses Onfido and Persona software to verify the identity and age of renters.

Officials switched scooter-rental companies from Voi to Beryl, following the accidental death of an underage rider earlier this year.

Voi had been participating in a service trial with Birmingham that ended in March, the BBC reports.

Beryl uses driver’s license scans and selfie biometrics for identity verification during onboarding and random spot checks to authenticate riders to deter credential-sharing, which allowed the underage rider who died to rent a Voi scooter.

The incident prompted the introduction of face biometrics to rentals, according to the BBC.

Onfido provides identity verification for Voi, though not authentication.

Beryl’s privacy policy states that Onfido “verifies driving license details,” as does Persona. The former collects only “driving license details,” while Persona also collects a photo of the license and a selfie.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said that additional safety checks are necessary “given previous incidents.”

Persona provides age verification using selfie biometrics for the popular video game Roblox.

