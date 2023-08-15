PRIVO and Atomic Biometrics partner on biometric parental permission without retained PII

Privacy Vaults Online (PRIVO), a Virginia based FTC Safe Harbor company focused on protecting children’s privacy and obtaining parents’ permission, has announced that it has partnered with Maryland-based identity-proofing service provider Atomic Biometrics to form a strategic alliance to prove parents are granting children permission to play games or engage in social media.

The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) requires that operators make “reasonable efforts” to obtain verifiable parental consent. The partnership aims to develop services that meet federal and state legal requirements on kids’ privacy.

Atomic will verify a parent’s identity through iris or fingerprint biometric comparisons, with one pass-through every ten years. The company says it does not retain individuals’ PII because it only determines a person’s identity based on biometric data.

The companies have agreed to share their patented products to fully integrate PRIVO’s parent registry with the identity management reader to make sure users are complying with federal and state regulations.

“Kids and even parents fib,” says Denise Tayloe, CEO of PRIVO. “They want access to the big kids’ games or social play areas and our clients are trying to remain compliant with the law and provide age-appropriate content. With our Atomic partnership, we can be sure we are registering the right person associated with that child as parent or guardian.”

“We are a large-scale biometrics and personal identification company accustomed to dealing with mass transit companies,” says Gordon Triplett, CEO of Atomic Biometrics. “Now, with our agreement with PRIVO, we get to help kids and parents deal with the online universe more safely and securely.”

PRIVO is a founding member of the Age Verification Providers Association.

