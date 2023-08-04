Token begins production of its biometric authentication ring

Biometric wearables creator Token has announced that it has begun production of its multifactor authentication Smart Ring.

The New York-based company said that almost 200 organizations have joined the wait list for the NFC-enabled ring, which is equipped with a fingerprint sensor. Launched in 2017, the smart ring is designed for secure contactless transactions at point-of-sale (POS) terminals. The rings, which will be produced in the US, can also be used for access control and passwordless login thanks to its compliance with FIDO2.

“Starting production is a major milestone for Token, reflecting the hard work and dedication of a very talented team, and marking a critical step toward stopping the cyberattacks that are devastating so many businesses,” says Token CEO, John Gunn. “We are seeing incredible demand from the market, with a significant portion of our first production run already committed.”

Token has secured $43 million in financing, including a $30 million funding round from Grand Oaks Capital in April of this year. The company says it has won six awards for its wearable.

biometric authentication | FIDO2 | fingerprint sensors | multi-factor authentication | Token | wearables