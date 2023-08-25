Veridas joins Open Identity Exchange amid global expansion push

Identity verification company Veridas has joined Open Identity Exchange (OIX), the non-profit organization that aims to ensure digital ID works well for everyone.

The news comes as the Spain-headquartered company is ramping up efforts for expansion after receiving a US$16.5 million investment from its partners with a goal to take a top-three position in the global identity market within the next five years. As part of this plan, Veridas brought on a new general manager for North America last month.

In its announcement, Veridas says that joining the OIX community will enable it to collaborate with the organization’s global network, exchanging knowledge and best practices. The company has clients in 25 countries.

“The world needs identity technology that allows consumers and citizens to move through their digital and physical worlds without friction or fear,” says Veridas CEO Eduardo Azanza. “For this to be possible, we must foster community innovation and contribute to the goal of a holistically adopted secure and reliable identity verification solution.”

A recent National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) evaluation placed Veridas at number two in face and voice authentication worldwide. The Navarra-based firm also recently received the LenelS2 factory certification for interfacing on the OnGuard access control system and expanded the capabilities of its age verification software with its Facial Age Validation service which works through selfie biometrics.

OIX was the first trust framework provider certified by the U.S. government. Its founding members include Booz Allen Hamilton, CA Technologies, Equifax, Google, PayPal, Verisign and Verizon. The organization is currently preparing to hold its IdentityTrust2023 Conference on the 28th of September in London.

