Wisconsin announces bipartisan task forces on responsible AI, jobs impact

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has announced the creation of a bipartisan task force dedicated to the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, including biometrics. The announcement follows Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ announcement that he is creating an AI task force within the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

Both task forces will include state and local government representatives, the business community, educational institutions, organized labor and the technology sector.

Vos’ task force will travel throughout the state to gather public input and ideas and investigate AI’s role in elections, business, government, and other areas of life. They will also examine various AI tools, including automated decision-making tools, facial recognition, and generative AI, to determine their potential and how they can be deployed ethically and responsibly. The task force aims to begin in September and conclude its investigations by the end of 2023.

Representative Steve Doyle (D-Onalaska), vice-chair of the task force, says in an office release, “AI is not just a technological advancement; it is a driving force behind the future of our economy. I am committed to fostering informed discussions and collaborations that will guide our state’s approach to AI, ensuring its responsible and ethical deployment.”

Evers’s DWD-administered task force will primarily focus on gathering information and devising an action plan to assess AI’s impact on Wisconsin’s job market, covering key industries, occupations, and skill sets. The group intends to finalize the action plan for the governor’s review, potentially influencing the early 2025 state budget.

Evers remarked, “Establishing this task force will be critical in understanding, adapting to, and capitalizing on the transformations AI will bring, ensuring Wisconsin’s workforce and industries remain steady, stable, and robust in the face of technological advancement.”

Several states have established AI task forces and are developing legislation. The National Conference of State Legislatures reports that approximately 25 states have proposed AI bills during their 2023 legislative sessions. The federal government also has a task force that published guidelines for AI innovation in the U.S. earlier this year.

