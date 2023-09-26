IBIA, SIA, Kantara, OpenWallet welcome new members

The old saying about strength in numbers is proving true for biometrics firms joining large digital identity organizations.

India-based BioEnable Technologies Private Limited has joined the International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA). In a press release, BioEnable, a supplier of STQC-certified Aadhaar biometrics products, announced that its membership was made official in August. Executives from BioEnable say membership will enable the firm to engage with leaders in the biometrics and digital identity sectors, and formalize its commitment to contributing its knowledge to industry standards and best practices.

“Our journey into IBIA is a testament to our shaping the future of identity technology,” says Pradeep Bhatia, managing director of BioEnable.

FaceTec is the latest member of the Kantara Initiative, the international, ethics-based non-profit association founded to grow the market for trustworthy identity and personal data exchange through conformance with identity standards frameworks, including NIST 800-63 standards for identity privacy and security. Kantara Initiative welcomed FaceTec to the fold in a post on LinkedIn.

SIA gains biometrics expertise

A release from the Spanish biometrics and ID document verification firm, Veridas, confirms that it is joining the Security Industry Association (SIA), the umbrella trade organization for the global security industry. Membership in the SIA, which advocates for policy and standards and hosts industry networking events, will allow Veridas to contribute its knowledge and experience of biometrics and AI to conversations in the larger security community, which faces new digital threats such as deepfakes and data harvesting.

“The security industry has transformative opportunities that will shape the way we safeguard our digital world,” says Eduardo Azanza, the CEO of Veridas. “Our vision at Veridas extends beyond the present challenges, towards a future that is both passwordless and keyless.”

Also in Spain, Algorand Foundation has announced membership in the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), an open-source project advancing digital identity and industry collaboration, for its blockchain ecosystem based on the Pure Proof-of-Stake protocol.

Bruno Martins, principal architect at the Algorand Foundation, says in a release that Algorand is “thrilled to join the incredible network facilitated by OWF, and looks forward to working together to drive interoperability and innovation in digital wallets.”

