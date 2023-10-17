Ashade introduces new printable smartcard for digital ID and document verification

Ashade Tech Inc. has announced the launch of TrustPattern, a technology that enables the storing of information on any surface through image pattern recognition. The technology uses advanced computer algorithms to encode data, creating image patterns that can be easily printed on any surface using standard printers.

TrustPattern supports data compartmentalization and controls access to information, and the company claims it is the only technology that provides dual authentication with fine-grained control of access to information. Additionally, the technology supports cloud, on-site, online, offline and hybrid deployments.

TrustPattern technology is versatile and can be integrated, using their API, into any mobile, web-based, or on-site application. It can be used for digital IDs, financial documents, travel passes, education certificates and other documents that require counterfeit detection.

Dr. Lalitha Kaleedhass, President at Ashade Tech Inc., stated, “The technology can store all the information a smartcard chip stores without requiring smart chips, cards, chip encoders, etc. Hence the name ‘printable smartcard’. This is a first-of-its-kind technology.”

A similar idea is behind Tech5’s cryptographic digital ID cards, which can carry biometrics and other data without a chip.

