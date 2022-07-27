Tech5 partners with secure substrate-maker to produce biometric ID documents with no chip

Switzerland-based firms Tech5 and Landqart have partnered to combine the former’s biometrics and digital identity management expertise with the latter’s secure substrate manufacturing capabilities.

Landqart is contributing its paper-polymer composite substrate Durasafe Certify to enable secure digital ID documents to be printed with Tech5’s technologies for biometric registration, ID issuance and offline verification.

Durasafe Certify can incorporate security watermarks, threads, fibers, fully-transparent windows and half-windows for novel security features, according to the announcement.

By contrast, the partners say the insertion of microchips into substrates to establish secure links between the document and its owner has yet to be perfected at scale from a cost perspective.

Tech5 encodes face or fingerprint biometric data in a printable form, its T5-Cryptograph, for easy digital identity verification through a smartphone.

“Whether it is a fraudulent claim to a land title, ownership of a vehicle, educational qualification or a professional certification, the consequences can be dramatic; we all want the certainty of knowing that the surgeon performing our operation is indeed qualified to do so,” comments Rob Haslam, Tech5’s strategic advisor.

“By combining an innovative new substrate that is more secure and more durable than anything else available on the market, with class-leading biometric encoding and verification capabilities, the partnership between Landqart and TECH5 brings to the certificate market an offering that leverages the latest technologies and is truly fit for purpose in a world where fraud is on the rise,” says Landquart Director of Marketing Services Richard Perera.

Tech5 has several partnerships that could eventually lead to large-volume ID document contracts, notably including the deployment of its biometric engine and T5 digital ID system on the MOSIP platform for Ethiopia.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | fraud prevention | identity document | Landqart | research and development | TECH5