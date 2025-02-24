Tech5 unveils biometric key generation to complete digital ID management toolbox

Tech5 has launched technology it calls “Biometric Derived Keys” (BDK) to derive keys that can be used for cryptographic operations like digital signing and encryption while addressing vulnerabilities associated with legacy biometric systems.

The new T5-AirKey generates an ephemeral key from the biometric capture of a user’s face, fingerprint, or any other biometric modality. The key is unique, random and irreversible, according to the announcement, and generated in real-time. Tech5 also suggests it will enable better biometric approaches to identity and access management (IAM) and solutions based on or similar to passkeys.

The technology is intended to replace the storage and use of static biometric templates for matching. It avoids the creation of databases that serve as honey pots of biometric templates and eliminates man-in-the-middle attacks and other vulnerabilities, Tech5 says.

AirKeys also eliminate the need for additional encryption to be added during biometrics storage and transmission, or complex systems for distributed storage of templates or matching computation.

Further, Tech5 says they can be combined with other cryptographic technologies to provide post quantum cryptography protection, and W3C verifiable credentials stored in digital wallets or embedded in codes to facilitate selective disclosure with different biometric modalities used to sign different encrypted claims.

Tech5 Co-founder, Chairman and CEO Rahul Parthe notes that Tech5’s Biometric Template Protection technology is compliant with ISO/IEC 30136, and T5-AirKeys provide additional protection by avoiding the storage of templates.

He says the launch gives customers a “groundbreaking suite of technologies that revolutionizes the use of biometrics in cryptographic operations, identity verification, and secure data sharing, offering unparalleled privacy, flexibility, and fraud protection. We look forward to seeing companies implement it and achieve a new level of security in identity management. We are also looking forward to the impact it will have on Digital ID and Digital Public Infrastructure projects globally.”

The launch of the T5-AirKey adds the final piece to Tech5’s suite of technologies for identity management systems, the company says, providing a comprehensive approach to protecting against modern threats to identity security and specifically addressing challenges with legacy biometric systems.

Tech5 has also recently won biometrics contracts with Peru’s civil registration authority and Virginia State Police.

