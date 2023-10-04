ID.me, Au10tix, Intellicheck, 1Password, VOXX announce new C-level leaders

As the digital identity and biometric tech sector continues its focus on growth, several industry leaders have announced changes to their executive leadership rosters.

ID.me welcomes Chris Mills as CRO

Online identity network company ID.me has appointed Chris Mills as chief revenue officer (CRO), banking on his three decades of sales and leadership experience. Mills will lead ID.me’s revenue and field operations, including sales, customer success and channel partnerships, as ID.me scales toward its next phase of growth.

Prior to joining ID.me, Mills served as CRO at Thrive Global and in leadership roles at ServiceChannel, ServiceNow, Cisco, Avaya, and Servion Global.

Blake Hall, ID.me’s co-founder and CEO, states, “Chris joins us at a time of rapid growth for our company. Building and scaling our go-to-market team is a critical part of realizing our vision to streamline people’s lives wherever they go as we build out the identity layer of the internet. The experience and leadership Chris brings to that work will be a crucial part of our future success.”

Au10tix appoints Amazia Keidar as CMO

Identity verification and identity management technology provider Au10tix has appointed former International VP of Field Marketing at Cellebrite, Amazia Keidar, as its chief marketing officer, tapping into his marketing strategy expertise in the B2B/B2Gov and SaaS industries.

“Today, more than ever, in the generative era where synthetic identities and bots have become almost automatic, there is a growing need to identify and authenticate users in the digital space,” says Keidar. “I am excited to join Au10tix to support its growth initiative and its primary mission — to keep our internet safe from fraud and deception.”

David Faugno joins 1Password as President and COO

1Password, an identity security technology provider, announced the appointment of David Faugno as President and chief operating officer. In his new role, Faugno will focus on enabling 1Password to further scale into new markets and product offerings.

Faugno has held pivotal roles at Qualtrics and served as CFO for Barracuda Networks for a decade. Recently a venture partner at Accel, he also serves as an advisor, board member, and audit committee chair to some of the fast-growing technology companies, including several in the security sector.

“David will ensure we’re able to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities in front of 1Password, particularly as we continue to expand our footprint within the enterprise,” says Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password. “His extensive experience and impressive track record in operations and strategic leadership will allow us to accelerate momentum as we tackle new markets and deliver value to our customers in a fast-moving security space.”

Intellicheck promotes Jonathan Robins to CTO

Intellicheck, an on-demand digital identity validation company focused on KYC, fraud, and age verification needs, has promoted Jonathan Robins, a tech innovator with over 35 years of experience, to be its new Chief Technology Officer.

“His extensive knowledge in data analytics, data science and data mining will be instrumental in leveraging Intellicheck’s data to benefit our growing clientele. We look forward to the contributions he will make as he brings modern data-driven and machine-learning approaches to Intellicheck to build new techniques for stopping fraud and providing our customers with high-value insights,” said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

VOXX extends employment agreement of CEO, appoints new CFO

VOXX International, a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies coupled with biometrics security technology, has announced changes to its executive leadership.

VOXX has extended the employment agreement of Chief Executive Officer Pat Lavelle through February 28, 2025.

Additionally, effective March 1, 2024, Loriann Shelton will take on the role of chief financial officer (CFO) in addition to her current position as senior vice president and chief operating officer. She will succeed Michael Stoehr, who has served as the company’s CFO for over 40 years.

Stoehr will transition to the position of senior vice president and treasurer, where he will continue to manage banking relationships, M&A activities, cash management, insurance, and product procurement. Stoehr will be resigning from the Board as of March 1, 2024, and will not be standing for re-election at the Company’s Fiscal 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

