SIA and IDSA collaborate to shape identity threat education

Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), the global non-profit association representing public and private actors and organizations across the secure identity ecosystem, has announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA).

Under the agreement, both organizations will work together towards a common goal: providing governments and companies around the globe with up-to-the-moment information that will help them navigate an increasingly dynamic identity threat landscape.

Key focus areas for the combined activity program include biometrics, AI and identity, customer-identity-and-access-management (CIAM) and know your customer (KYC). Workgroups within both associations are jointly working on several deliverables, including industry statements, white papers, reports, webinars, conference panels, and symposia presentations.

SIA Chairman Didier Trutt says: “This MoU enables the SIA and IDSA to align their resources and jointly disseminate knowledge and practical guidance on digital ID, identity assurance, and identity-centric security approaches that will deliver long-term benefits to public and private organizations around the world.”

IDSA Executive Director Jeff Reich says: “This marks the initiation of a joint collaboration agreement that enables the IDSA and SIA to converge resources and enable the complementary services, resources and expertise that will help government organizations and companies amplify their understanding of identity-related issues and trends. That includes staying one step ahead of the latest identity threats they need to be prepared to combat.”

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | IDSA | KYC | Secure Identity Alliance