Brazil’s data authority weighs in on facial recognition at stadiums

A technical note published by Brazil’s national data protection authority, the Autoridade Nacional de Proteção de Dados (ANPD), provides guidance on how the biometric Safe Stadium Project can remain in compliance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

Announced in a release on the ANPD’s website, the note lists actions to ensure the safeguarding of personal data to be processed or shared through proposed facial recognition systems at stadiums. The government says the biometric tool will be used to identify perpetrators of violence or harassment at large sporting events; specifically, to flag people with open warrants or judicial restrictions.

The ANPD’s note is based on analysis of personal data by its General Inspection Coordination, which took into account whether facial recognition systems in stadiums for security purposes serve the public interest and respect the law with regard to data sharing and processing. Among its recommendations are a request that the Data Protection Impact Assessment for the project include specific mention of biometric data and how it will be processed. In addition to guidelines on how to prevent legal violations, the note also outlines the possible consequences of not following its advice.

Per the release, ANPD’s participation was spurred by an initiative of the Directorate of Integrated Operations and Intelligence (DIOPI) of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), which requested a technical opinion on the documents of the Technical Cooperation agreement between the MJSP and the CBF, including the Personal Data Protection Impact Report (RIPD).

Facial recognition at Brazilian soccer stadiums has been used for biometric ticketing and in the arrest of dozens of people.

ANPD | biometric identifiers | biometrics | Brazil | data protection | facial recognition | GDPR | video surveillance