Digital ID attack mitigation sometimes just makes room for better criminals

A cybersecurity company says that successful mitigation of credential-stuffing attacks is not having precisely the effect identity providers might have expected.

A new F5 report illustrates how a baseline graph of malicious automation traffic – credential stuffing — gets squeezed to a fraction of its size after mitigation steps are completed. Yet the choked traffic is comprised of more dangerous, more sophisticated attack traffic.

A small but noticeable drop in traffic for authentication and account management end points occurs upon mitigation. But that is because criminals looking for the easiest marks find new targets and those able to wield intermediary and advanced tools mostly fill the void.

(F5 analyzes threats and markets tools and services to mitigate them.)

Among the advanced tools for performing credential stuffing attacks is software that mimics human-generated traffic.

F5 considers intermediate sophistication the ability to emulate some generic actions. Typically, they cannot simulate “full human browsing.”

Advanced capabilities use custom software as well as Selenium, Puppeteer, Browser Automation Studio. At this level, software is mimicking keystrokes, mouse movements and other actions.

The company makes several recommends in the report, including that identity providers not wait for the best anti-bot software. Simple applications can cut down basic stuffing attacks.

They need to deploy multi-factor authentication using public key cryptography like FIDO2 or FIDO2-based passkeys.

Reverse proxy phishing can bypass some MFA approaches, but F5 says those based on public key infrastructure, including most biometrics implementations, are resistant to these sophisticated attacks.

Article Topics

access management | automation | behavioral biometrics | cybersecurity | F5 | multi-factor authentication