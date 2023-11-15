Life-simulation video game uses Yoti’s facial age estimation for restricted features

3D virtual world game Avakin Life is now using Yoti‘s age assurance to have adult players verify their age before accessing 18+ game features. Players who are suspected to be prompted to verify their age.

Lockwood Publishing, the developer behind the game, is implementing age assurance software to enhance privacy and safety on the platform, choosing Yoti’s tool because it is user-friendly and highly accurate, according to the announcement.

Players can verify their age either by using Yoti’s facial age estimation software for biometric analysis or by uploading an identity document. The age estimation process takes roughly one second to complete, while a document can be verified less than 10 seconds after submission.

Once a user proves they are 18 or older, they can access age verified rooms where users can talk with less restrictions. They will receive a unique badge and profile background that displays their 18+ status, as well. There is a one-time fee of $5.49 for age verification.

Users on Reddit praised the move, and speculated about new features that could be added for verified adults.

Avakin Life Director of Player Support Claire Panter explains that the app’s creators wanted to create a space for players to more freely express themselves while safeguarding younger players. “The challenge was making this process as frictionless as possible and Yoti is a great fit,” she said in a statement. “Their age assurance technology, particularly age estimation, is fast and easy to use for players and we’ve integrated it into the game experience.”

“With inclusive and effective age checks, platforms can create age-appropriate experiences and have different content for different age groups,” says Yoti CEO Robin Tombs. “It’s encouraging to see so many Avakin Life players choosing to verify their age.”

Avakin Life will reach its tenth year as a live mobile metaverse in December. It’s available on iOS or Android devices.

