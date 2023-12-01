$22M OBIM-related contract for Four Points

The U.S. Homeland Security Department has awarded a $22.2 million biometrics-related contract to Virginia-based Four Points.

The company is a federal-government contractor selling IT systems and services.

Few specifics about the contract, funded through Homeland Security’s CIO, is listed as a task order award for the DHS Office of Biometric ID Management – Amazon Web Services. It is a one-year contract that begins December 7.

The FirstSource II procurement vehicle the contract was signed under stipulates that it is used for small-form factor devices, static devices, domain devices (which include things like routers but also software), virtual desktop infrastructure devices and peripheral devices.

The government anticipates that the contract will generate 135 full-time equivalent jobs.

Four Points and Imageware were awarded a three-year, $2.7 million contract by The Department of Veterans Affairs in 2021, following multiple earlier contracts.

