Daon adds adaptive protection against deepfakes for voice biometrics

Daon has launched an adaptive synthetic voice detection capability for its AI.X deepfake defense portfolio, enhancing its protection against biometric spoof attacks.

The new xSentinal adds a layer of defense for communication through any voice channel protected by the identity verification of Daon’s IdentityX and TrustX platforms, according to a company announcement.

The company warns that voice deepfakes have reached a point where it is near impossible for call center employees to protect with traditional methods. A Daon survey found that 62 percent of B2B IT executives are concerned about the security threat of deepfakes.

AI.X was introduced to defend voice and face biometrics systems against deepfakes in June.

XSentinal works by applying proprietary algorithms to detect a range of indications that a voice is digitally generated. The system also uses machine learning to keep pace with evolving fraud attempts with continual adjustments to better identify signals of synthetic speech.

The new feature includes real-time signaling for early fraud detection and seamless implementation without customer enrollment, and is language and dialect agnostic. It runs on Daon platforms, but does not require them, and does not increase the implementing business’ privacy or compliance burden by requiring the collection of additional biometrics or personally identifiable information.

“Deepfakes pose a serious threat to the front line of defense against fraudsters — mostly for contact centers. Implementing xSentinel gives businesses the tools to protect themselves and their customers from fraudsters now and in the future,” says Tom Grissen, Daon CEO. “This innovative technology is part of Daon’s efforts to manage the balance between security and user experience. It detects attacks arising from the misuse of generative artificial intelligence, as part of the AI.X suite of tools for deepfake defense, enabling trust at any time, for any type of transaction, from anywhere.”

Daon was recently added to the UK’s list of DIATF-certified digital identity service providers.

