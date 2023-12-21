Decentralized digital identity providers launch Web3 authenticators and wallets

Immutable and Cardano have launched digital identity wallets running on blockchain, while Web3Auth and Safe have announced SafeAuth to simplify onboarding with account abstraction.

Immutable Passport launches for passwordless authentication

Immutable Passport, a universal passwordless authentication for Web3 gamers, will now be available on the ImmutableX Ethereum scaling system, according to an announcement.

The non-custodial wallet can be used to store users’ digital IDs and achievements across different online games and marketplaces as well as protect from fraud. It never stores a user’s private keys and is not involved in signing transactions.

The onboarding process has also been integrated into five Web3 games and marketplaces: Gods Unchained, Blocklete Golf, Bleacher Report Watch2Earn, TokenTrove, and AtomicHub. Over 500,000 users can now create an Immutable Passport account.

Passport’s dashboard allows players to search for new games, add funds, connect third- party wallets, and manage in-game items in one secure location. It also allows game studios to improve adoption and security, as well as access player analytics.

A case study found that those who used Immutable Passport were twice as likely to complete the onboarding process for wallet creation compared to those using email.

The release comes soon after the Web3 gaming industry saw recent advancements, as $748 million was raised for the creation of Web3 games in August 2022 alone.

The blockchain trading card game Gods Unchained is celebrating the Immutable Passport debut by airdropping a free NFT in the form of an in-game cosmetic item for Passport users until December 31st.

Cardano Foundation launches Identity Wallet

The Cardano Foundation has launched the W3C-compatible mobile wallet for self-sovereign identity (SSI) management across Cardano and other blockchain networks. The wallet is tied to the user’s Cardano account.

It is interoperable across ecosystems, supports multiple decentralized digital ID and credential standards, allows owners to securely manage digital assets, and interacts with dApps (decentralized apps) on the network. The wallet also integrates key event receipt infrastructure.

Users may be able to use a “social recovery” feature to regain account access through designated contacts.

Safe and Web3Auth launch SafeAuth

Wallet-as-a-Service provider Web3Auth has partnered with account abstraction provider Safe to launch onboarding software SafeAuth. The software allows for users to quickly create Safe Smart Account wallets.

The process eliminates the need for seed phrases and leverages social logins that are secured by multi-party computation. SafeAuth is interoperable with hundreds of dApps.

Blockchain developers and digital wallet firms have struck numerous partnerships and launched new software products this year to build digital ID into Web3 ecosystems.

