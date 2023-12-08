Fingerprint Cards appoints CRO, ProofID names 2 regional CEOs

Fingerprint Cards AB and ProofID have announced hires for leadership roles. Biocatch and MSite have named new members of their board of directors, while an Apple director leaves. The sales teams at SITA and SurePassID have expanded.

Hila Meller now CRO at Fingerprint Cards

Hila Meller will be the first to serve as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at fingerprint biometrics provider Fingerprint Cards, effective January 1st, 2024. She will report to the company’s new CEO Adam Philpott.

Meller was CRO and global head of sales at BT Security and has served in other leadership roles for HP Enterprise Security Services, and CA Technologies. She earned her executive MBA from Technion institute, Israel and Fudan University, China.

“Hila’s extensive experience in leading sales organizations, in particular those focused on business-to-business, will be an invaluable asset to Fingerprints as we continue to focus on strengthening our market presence and growth,” says Philpott.

Two new regional CEOs and Group CEO role at ProofID

ID verification provider ProofID has created two new regional CRO roles and an additional group role to decentralize top management in response to the company’s recent growth and expansion.

The company recently acquired Regatta Solutions Group. It also saw an organic revenue growth of over 25 percent in the 2023 fiscal year.

John Iandolo, formerly CRO, will be the CEO for the EMEA region, while Ben Sportel, the former VP of U.S. Operations and Global Professional Services will now serve as CEO of the Americas.

Tom Eggleston, who has served as CEO, will now take the role of group CEO.

New directors at BioCatch, MSite, as Apple executive retires

Biocatch, a biometric fraud prevention provider, has added Sallie Krawcheck and Liat Nadai Arad to its board of directors, according to an announcement.

Krawcheck is the CEO and co-founder of women-led wealth management company Ellevest. Arad is the Chief Transformation Officer at the Tel Aviv Medical Center and served as head of the cyber department for the Israeli Defense Forces Unit 8200, making her the first-ever female Colonel to hold an operational tech role within the unit.

The UK biometric workforce management platform for construction workers, MSite, has announced the addition of new directors Martin Ward and Dominic Howkins to strategic partnership director positions.

Anonymous sources tell Bloomberg that senior executive Steve Hotelling is about to retire from Apple. In his time, he oversaw health sensors and the Face ID interface. He is also credited as one of the inventors of the Touch ID fingerprint biometrics. Apple has not formally announced the move.

Sales teams at SITA and SurePassID expand

Airport IT provider SITA has announced Stefan Schaffner will serve as Senior Vice President of SITA AT Airports, while Sergiy Nevstruyev will serve as Senior Vice President of SITA Global Services. Schaffner oversought the global rollout of Touchless Biometric Systems AG as CEO of the company.

Multi-factor authentication provider SurePassID announced Rick Dill and Kyle Dilkes will now be account executives for the company’s sales team.

