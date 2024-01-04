Family members of expatriates must register fingerprints in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian General Directorate of Passports has announced a new mandate for all expatriates in the country to register the fingerprint biometrics of their family members aged six and above, reports Pakistan’s Samaa TV. The Directorate also announced a number of changes to visa processes, including electronic visas.

Effective immediately, the fingerprint biometrics requirement aims to bolster national security. Individuals will need to go through the registration process to access government services and documentation.

The changes also mean foreign residents can now use exit and re-entry visas to return to the country until they expire. Expats can now apply for physical and digital visa extensions and pay fees through the Absher platform or Muqeem portal.

Saudi Arabia’s economy relies heavily on foreign workers who live there. Expatriates represent 41.5 percent of the 32.2 million people in the country.

Asian nationals make up a large portion of foreign residents, with 2.1 million Bangladeshi citizens, 1.9 million Indians and 1.8 million Pakistanis residing and working in the nation. Many others come from Yemen, Egypt, Sudan, the Philippines, and Syria.

Neighboring Kuwait reached 1 million registrations of citizens’ and expats’ fingerprint biometrics last August.

