Luxand updates versatile facial recognition SDK for broader compatibility

U.S.-based face biometrics developer Luxand has announced what it says are significant enhancements to its FaceSDK v. 8.1. The changes give the software development kit support for more platforms and improved compatibility, according to the announcement.

FaceSDK features facial recognition which the company says is effective in challenging lighting conditions, including live facial recognition, along with both passive and active liveness detection, upgraded face detection, thermal screening, mask detection, expression recognition and support for IP cameras.

Version 8.1 includes tools for WebAssembly implementations, wrappers and iOS and Android samples for both Flutter and React Native, and a .NET Standard 2.0 wrapper, according to the announcement. iOS samples for Swift and Android samples for Android Studio have been upgraded, and IDE compatibility for the SDK’s Python wrapper have been enhanced.

Luxand was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Virginia.

In addition to its developer tools, Luxand offers a range of novelty APIs, such as for creating 3D avatars, e-cards, and predicting how people will age or what their babies might look like.

The company counts numerous well-known consumer brands, such as Samsung, Ford, Universal, Philips, LG, P&G and Boeing as clients, along with government agencies from countries on five continents, including the U.S., and the IOM.

Version 8.0.1 of the FaceSDK was released in July of 2022.

