ValidSoft, Sift, Mitek, iProov and Chams fill chief, manager roles

Biometrics developers iProov and ValidSoft have announced new leadership in marketing and sales, while Mitek has quietly appointed the CEO of its subsidiary ID R&D as its new general manager. Sift, YEO and ChamsAccess have also each appointed new c-suite leaders.

ValidSoft hires CSO

Christian Moreno will now serve as CSO of voice biometrics expert ValidSoft. Moreno has over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, during which he specialized in voice biometrics and speech science.

He recently served as VP of sales at the voice biometrics developer Nuance, initially becoming a member of the company through its acquisition of Spanish biometrics firm Agnitio.

Sift brings on new CPO from Cisco

Meanwhile, Sift, a digital security provider, announced Raviv Levi as its new chief product officer. Levi previously served as VP of security strategy and innovation at Cisco.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are powerful tools to combat fraud, and “Sift has developed a powerful approach—while amassing an impressive customer-base—that enables companies to accurately identify fraud at scale while providing seamless experiences for legitimate customers,” says Levi in the announcement.

Sift integrated Keyless’ biometric MFA into its platform in 2022 following its acquisition.

ID R&D CEO Khitrov becomes GM for Mitek

Alexey Khitrov, CEO of biometric authentication developer ID R&D, has also recently taken on the role of general manager for its parent company, digital identity and computer vision provider Mitek. He became a member of the Forbes Technology Council in 2019.

iProov unveils new senior product marketing manager

Danuta Debogorska is the new senior product marketing manager at face verification provider iProov.

“iProov is at the forefront of innovation, serving as the world leader in face biometric verification and authentication,” she said in a LinkedIn post on the new role. “I am honored to be a part of a team that is shaping the future of secure digital interactions.”

Debogorska previously held marketing manager positions at biometrics providers Incode and Tascent.

New CRO for YEO messaging, COO for ChamsAccess

Private messaging app with biometric authentication, YEO messaging, has appointed Christo Conidaris as CRO. Conidaris has been in sales for over 25 years, formerly serving as commercial director at Cameo Computer Services and Vice President of Sales for EMEA & APAC and at Procurr.

ChamsAccess Ltd., a subsidiary of digital identity management provider Chams Plc, has announced that Olayemi Odufeso is its new chief operating officer. She has been with the company for almost 9 years and brings decades of corporate experience to ChamsAccess.

