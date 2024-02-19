Bug bounty announced for the Worldcoin project

Backers of the Worldcoin cybercurrency protocol project say they have created a bug bounty program for the project, which will be managed by software maker and Worldcoin developer Tools for Humanity.

Tools executives, who are understandably sensitive about the confusing structure of the company and its projects, also have announced a personal best.

The official X account for Worldcoin, presumably the project, but possibly the Worldcoin Foundation (whose mission is to “steward” a more equitable digital global economy) states that the World App, a wallet, had about 1 million daily users last week.

Worldcoin has not said specifically how many active users were recorded or how many were not verified as opposed to being verified via its iris scanner.

The social media post is a graph showing undulating use bars dating from November 1, 2023 to February 1, but without actual numbers gauging the wallet’s active users.

Assuming 1 million is a solid number, that’s one week down and 8,000 to go for Tools and the foundation to put wallets, preferably stuffed with their WLD tokens, in all humans’ phones.

That said, Tools and the foundation have chosen a budget-friendly transparency program – rewarding non-employees for debugging the project’s software.

Using the common vulnerability scoring system “as a guide,” Tools executives and foundation members say they will pay $200 to $5,000 for found bugs.

