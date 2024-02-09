New hires at Signicat, Au10tix, AuthID, Delinea

Identity verification companies are on a hiring spree this February, bolstered by successful financing rounds and expansions into new territories.

Singicat is beefing up its position in Germany with a new team member. After four years at its competitor IDNow, Philipp Wegmann has joined Signicat as Country Manager for DACH, meaning Germany (D), Austria (A), and Switzerland (CH).

Wegmann’s task is to make the Norwegian digital identity company the “go-to provider” in the region and grow its German team, the company says in an announcement. Aside from IDNow, his previous experience includes business development for companies such as the automotive arm of Panasonic and heating equipment supplier Truma Geraetetechnik.

Privileged Access Management (PAM) software maker Delinea announced its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Kate Reed.

Reed has spent 15 years at IBM, including leading a team of more than 200 marketing professionals at the company’s cybersecurity division. She has also served as CMP at enterprise logging company Devo and data management provider Synti.

Au10tix has been on a real hiring spree. Over the past year, the Israeli identity verification and authentication firm has added seven executives, including Erez Hershkovitz who joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Amazia Keidar serving as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Avidan Lamdan, the company’s new Vice President (VP) of Research and Development (R&D).

In January, the company also introduced a new Chief Revenue Officer Hanna Schindler. Other additions to the team include VP of Product Matan Shaham, VP of Delivery and Operation Moshe Naftaly and VP of Human Resources Chen Hofesh Katz.

Not to be left behind, identity verification and authentication company AuthID has also expanded its executive pool, following a fundraising in November 2023. The U.S. company has hired two new Directors of Sales – Prateek Bijapurkar and Spencer Bybee.

AuthID has also taken on a new Principal Solutions Architect, Linh Nguyen, and plans to expand its development ranks to strengthen its products, according to the company.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has welcomed a new member of its Executive Advisory Board: Bill Brennan is the President of i-Pro America, an AI surveillance company that was spun off from Panasonic in 2019. The board gathers thought leaders from member companies that create the strategy and initiatives for the U.S.-based trade association for global security solution providers.

DHS hiring AI specialists

Are you looking for a job? The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is hiring an IT Specialist for artificial intelligence. The new hire will help the agency use AI to expand services and increase their efficiency.

Among other tasks are developing product strategies, leading teams to integrate solutions and mitigating safety and security considerations of AI such as bias, dual-use, data privacy and civil rights.

