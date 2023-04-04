i-PRO reports business, product strides in first year as independent AI camera provider

i-PRO, a company that detached from Panasonic a year ago, has reported impressive business growth figures and innovation strides in the digital security and surveillance industry as it works to democratize the use of artificial intelligence on security cameras.

In a press release, the company says within the one-year period of its independence, it earned a double-digit growth figure and rolled out more than 100 surveillance and security camera models.

The firm says it has been able to build important partnerships including with VMS vendors, AI analytics vendors and integrators, as well as launched products and services in numerous locations.

Panasonic began building facial recognition and biometric capabilities, and then tools to use them for predictive analysis, into i-PRO cameras prior to the spin-off.

i-PRO says that an open technology policy, one of its two strategies, has helped to create the enabling environment for AI adoption and growth, and also favored the expansion of its i-PRO EZ-2 Partner Portal. The portal is used to facilitate business with integrators, resellers, and distribution partners.

The second strategy employed by the company is the prioritization of time-based competition, which is behind an expansion of its manufacturing center in Japan. Much of i-PRO’s manufacturing has moved from Cambodia to the new facility, which is close to the company’s R&D hub in Fukuoka, Japan. This strategy allows the company to minimize the time to market for its products.

“We are all proud to be here and are encouraged to see that being bold, flexible, and building trust, is delivering positive results. We’re here for our customers and for our partners, we thank them for their trust and collaboration and look forward to welcoming new partners and people as we work together to drive AI forward,” says i-PRO Americas President Bill Brennan.

Moreover, the company also notes its increasing business footprints in the world market both in 2021 and 2022.

Its 2022 gains include the opening of i-PRO Americas, a corporate office and warehouse facility in Houston, a state-of-the-art experience center in Toronto, Canada, and three new locations in Japan.

It says it is also continuing to build on its market partnerships and collaborations especially in the EMEA region, where an office was opened in 2021, the release states.

i-PRO showcased some of its new and innovative surveillance and safety products at the just-ended ISC West 2023.

