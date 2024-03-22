Corsound introduces voice biometrics for face matching and generation

Corsound AI writes software capable of generating what the executives say is an accurate rendering of the face issuing the voice. The company’s AI algorithms are also said to accurately match a voice with a face.

To the extent that the private Tel Aviv startup can pull this off reliably and with low error rates, it would be helping to create a new biometric surveillance tactic and to add a new option for remote authentication in onboarding.

Corsound says it can also detect deepfakes, and among its promoted use cases is identifying the people who harass someone by summoning law enforcement to their home with dangerous claims (swatting).

Company policy is to refrain from naming customers, but it is focused on law enforcement, banking and finance.

The company is a subsidiary of Cortica, parent company of facial recognition and analysis developer Corsight AI. It was founded in 2021, according to StartupHub.ai.

Corsound, with a patent count of one, claims to be revenue-producing. The patent protects the four-year-old company’s idea for matching voice samples to face images. Corsound’s website refers to “200+ Autonomous AI patents,” which appear to come from Cortica. The parent company claims to have 300 patents protecting its “vast portfolio of Autonomous AI technologies.”

Gal Haselkorn is CEO. He came from Dot Compliance, which had its own AI place and where he served as vice president of sales and business development.

Corsound has its monied fans – not many, but they are ardent. Canadian venture capital fund Awz is invested, as it is in Corsight. The company’s board of directors is made up of two representatives from Awz and one from Cortica.

Awz’s founder, Yaron Ashkenazi, and general partner, Ofer Kotler, sit on Corsound’s board as does Igal Raichelgauz, chairman of Cortica.

Barak Deri is the company’s founder and COO, and he works for Awz, too. (As does former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He’s part of a profile of Awz in the independent news publisher The Breach, which has a political slant.)

The bunch could be sitting on something big.

Mutare, a software company creating bulwarks against unwanted telephone traffic, says its proprietary (and, thus, unexplained) database indicates that 9.78 percent of calls are “bad traffic.”

That figure is 14 percent for legal firms, 13 percent for tech companies, 14 percent for higher education and 10 percent for financial services.

Those are going to be some aggrieved parties, especially because all of them are still suffering through the ignominious headache of password-caused breaches and fraud.

