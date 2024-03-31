Empowering inclusivity: NADRA’s doorstep digital ID service for persons with disabilities

In response to the need for accessibility for people with disabilities (PWDs) in Pakistan, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a service wherein PWDs can receive their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) right at their doorsteps. NADRA’s Doorstep Service Initiative not only enhances the CNIC issuance system but also simplifies the process by which differently-abled citizens can get hold of their digital IDs without much disturbance. Through this program, NADRA officers personally visit homes where they verify documents, capture biometric data, and finally issue CNICs, thus ensuring equality in obtaining a key identification document for the disabled population. NADRA’s dedication to inclusivity and empowerment is verified by the Special Helpline 1777, created to act as a centralized support hub and offer comprehensive assistance and guidance on NADRA’s identification services, including the home-based CNIC issuing process.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) official, while giving a briefing to the press, said that this effort highlights NADRA’s commitment to inclusion and its strong dedication to providing CNICs at people’s doorsteps of persons with disability. He highlighted how the community will be a great beneficiary of this service, ensuring the accessibility and diversity of the initiative, bringing into focus NADRA’s objective of empowering people with disabilities. He further underscored that it is important to dismantle barriers to accessing essential services and ensure that all members of society have equal access to identity documents.

First implemented in 2009, the Special CNIC has long been recognized as an important tool in Pakistan to close the gap and guarantee the rights and benefits of PWDs. It provides a better quality of life for people with disabilities going forward, the CNIC in particular offers opportunities ranging from multiple operations like job quotas, discounts on utilities, consumables and transportation. However, due to their transportation issues or other physical constraints, many PWDs found it impossible to avail of NADRA services even with a special CNIC. Due to this problem, NADRA tried an exempted CNIC to provide PWD residents directly through its door-to-door service program.

Eligibility criteria and application process

CNIC’s basic eligibility requirements require candidates to obtain a disability certificate and go through a comprehensive screening process. Once approved, one can avail of the NADRA gateway service by arranging a visit from a representative of the agency, who will collect the necessary documents, collect the biometric data, and issue the CNIC immediately at the doorstep.

Impact and benefits

By removing obstacles that prevented PWDs from obtaining necessary identity documents, NADRA is promoting a more inclusive and equitable society and empowering people. The service provided by NADRA has great potential for the disabled persons in Pakistan. There is a great chance to further improve accessibility and inclusivity for PWDs across the country as the program expands and changes.

