Hitachi Vantara Federal newest member of IBIA

Hitachi Vantara Federal, cybersecurity provider for the U.S. federal government and fingerprint vein recognition provider, is now a member of the International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) as a technology and solutions provider, according to an announcement.

The IBIA promotes the use of biometrics and identity management technologies for privacy, security, and convenience-related use cases.

IBIA participates in initiatives to spread awareness of the benefits of biometrics across a variety of audiences. It also advocates to regulatory bodies, policymakers, and legislators for responsible technology adoption.

“Joining IBIA amplifies our commitment to shaping a future where security and integrity are paramount in every interaction and we’re looking forward to what we’ll accomplish together,” Hitachi Vantara Federal CTO Gary Hix.

“Our expertise in smart spaces and video intelligence, coupled with IBIA’s extensive knowledge and experience in this industry forms a formidable partnership with a lot of promise,” says Intesh Singh, head of smart spaces and video intelligence at Hitachi Digital Services.

“We’re in the position to work with IBIA and its other members to maximize the potential of biometrics and identity authentication, not just for security, but also for shaping a future where technology seamlessly integrates with everyday life, promoting trust and connectivity in our increasingly digital world,” says Singh.

