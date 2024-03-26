New tool from Attain Insight strips PII from biometrics to enable compliant sharing

Attain Insight, an Ottawa, Canada-based data security and analytics firm that provides services for identity resolution and compliance, has launched a new tool to decouple personally identifiable information (PII) from biometric data without losing match fidelity.

A company release from the firm says its Attain Insight Intrinsic product enables organizations to take “specially anonymized biometric data including facial recognition data” and compare it with accuracy and compliance, despite tightening regulations on the capture, storage and sharing of facial recognition data that can limit access for affiliated organizations.

As an addition to the company’s identity resolution platform, Intrinsic uses proprietary tech to transform biometric information into a derivative form that is void of PII. By removing PII from biometric data, says the firm, Attain Insight Intrinsic opens up the doors to use cases in fraud detection, crime prevention, patient care and medical research that might otherwise not be possible.

“We are excited to unveil Attain Insight Intrinsic’s new functionality, which represents a significant breakthrough for organizations that work with biometric and facial recognition data,” says Paul Hulford, CEO of Attain Insight. “With this technology, organizations can now share anonymized facial recognition data with other parties to identify people of interest and to deter or prevent fraudulent or criminal activity, improve social service offerings or assess opportunities for collaboration between organizations. And this can be achieved while maintaining compliance with privacy legislation.”

Attain Insight Intrinsic is available now.

Article Topics

anonymization | Attain Insight | biometric data | biometric identifiers | biometrics | data protection